KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The Big 12 Championship is tipping off this week in Kansas City, one year after the event was abruptly canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Things will be a lot different than the 2019 tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.
Though fans will be allowed inside the T-Mobile Center, capacity is limited to about 25 percent, which is about 3,300 fans. Tickets are already sold out, though more could become available as teams drop out of the tournament.
Seating inside the arena is organized through pods of two to eight people. Each pod is distanced six feet from another pod and everyone in that pod must stay together at all times.
If any tickets do become available later in the week, the entire pod of tickets will need to be purchased.
Masks must be worn at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.
“We hope to be an example to the whole country to how we can reopen and be responsible while doing it. So I’m very confident, and personally as a basketball fan, I’m excited to see some basketball in person again,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
Power and Light will be open for spectators, but it will be much like the Super Bowl, where any guests must be seated at a table. There will be no standing room allowed.
Many of the restaurants are taking reservations, but any other tables will be first come first serve.
