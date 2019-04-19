LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – A member of the University of Kansas basketball team under scrutiny by the NCAA will declare for the NBA draft.

KCTV5 News has confirmed Jayhawks forward Silvio De Sousa will declare for the June draft.

KU held De Sousa out at the beginning of the 2018-19 season after a former Adidas consultant testified that he paid thousands of dollars to De Sousa's guardian.

An NCAA committee determined in February that De Sousa would not be allowed to play for the rest of the season as well as the 2019-2020 campaign.

Just this week the university filed a formal appeal on behalf of De Sousa on that ruling, and if he wins that appeal he will return to Kansas.

Earlier this month KU forward Dedric Lawson also declared for the draft.