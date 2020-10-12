KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Major League of Soccer announced Monday night the Sporting KC game against the Colorado Rapids has been postponed.
Upcoming matches for the @ColoradoRapids (Oct. 14 at @SoundersFC, Oct. 18 vs. @realsaltlake and Oct. 21 vs. @SportingKC) have been postponed.📝: https://t.co/DGtnkFuggU pic.twitter.com/a6RCMBLUza— Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 13, 2020
“The league confirmed that there have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Rapids staff and players, but the decision was made based on the total number of current cases and in consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment,” the league said.
The Sporting vs. Rapids game was originally supposed to be played on September 27th but was postponed to October 21, but that game has now also been postponed.
The Rapids and Sporting will meet Saturday, October 24th at Children’s Mercy Park for their regularly scheduled game.
