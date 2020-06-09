KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Gutierrez underwent successful knee surgery Tuesday and will now be sidelined for the next seven to nine months.

Gutierrez missed both regular season games earlier this year with what head coach Peter Vermes called a bone bruise.

The native of Quintero, Chile, had the surgery done at Truman Medical Center - Lakewood Hospital in Lee's Summit under the care of the club’s chief medical officer, Dr. Scott Luallin.

The 29-year old led Sporting with 12 goals last season and has turned in 19 goals and five assists since coming to KC in 2018.

Sporting returned to full team training on Monday for the first time since the MLS season was suspended back on March 12.