KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - The sports world is watching events like Sporting KC play Tuesday night to see what works and what doesn't to find out whether it's safe to move forward with live events.
14% capacity, just under 2,500 fans at Children's Mercy Park, it's not the usual sellout crowd, but for soccer fans, they are just excited to be there.
“We really prefer this environment. We're excited to be here,” Sporting KC fan Dena Rutter said.
Fans had to enter a lottery to get tickets Tuesday night and had to come into the park on a timed entry. They had to get their temperature checked as well.
“It'll still feel spaced out. Everyone's wearing masks that's walking in,” Sporting KC fan Aaron said.
Most fans didn't seem to mind the changes.
“I'm more worried about being able to yell loud enough,” Sporting KC fan Beth Romano said.
They seemed to do alright on the cheering aspect.
“The team is doing a big effort to get people out. We have to reciprocate,” Sporting KC fan Danny Zuleta said.
Sporting KC will host two more games at the same capacity. Fans know their results could dictate what happens across the league or in other fall sports like Chiefs football.
“There's cities around the country looking to see what happens here and if it looks safe, that's important,” Aaron said.
Sporting KC has stated that it wants to set an example for other clubs. They're even testing out a local company's automated thermometers at some gates.
Stan Ross is the CEO of Digital Ally and hopes units like these will make stadium entries in all sports safer and more seamless.
“We can do certain things really quickly. It won't be an inconvenience and we can get back to normal,” Ross said.
Normal could still be months away, but for now, live sports signal hope.
“If anyone can do it it's KC,” Rutter said.
Sporting KC also conducted testing for employees Tuesday afternoon as they came into work.
