KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Sporting Kansas City's home matches will return to full capacity beginning May 29.
Children's Mercy Park will continue to adhere to a number of health and safety protocols, including mobile entry, cashless payments, hand sanitization dispensers throughout the stadium and increased cleaning and sanitization before, during and after matches.
Mask wearing is strongly encouraged but not required under the Unified Government's latest guidelines, and Children's Mercy Park will offer a designated seating section where masks will be required for all ticket holders within that area.
Sporting's home match on May 29 will see the club honor frontline healthcare workers by giving 1,000 tickets to local medical professionals.
"We are excited to welcome all of our Season Ticket Members and passionate supporters back to Children's Mercy Park and honor frontline workers who have sacrificed so much for the good of our community," said Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid. "Our transition to full capacity will be made in accordance with local health mandates and we encourage guests to continue wearing masks. We look forward to delivering the fan experience that makes Children's Mercy Park so special."
Season ticket members will have all of their original season ticket seat locations automatically loaded into their SeatGeek accounts for 2021 home matches from May 29 onward.
Additional single-game tickets for Sporting's home match on May 29 and tickets for all remaining home games from June 12 onward will go on sale to the general public at SeatGeek.com beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday.
