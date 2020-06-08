KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Sporting Kansas City received approval from Major League Soccer to resume full team training on Monday.
Full team training will be mandatory for all players as Sporting takes the next step toward a return to match play this summer.
The full team training protocol set by MLS requires all players and essential staff to undergo regular testing for COVID-19.
The 2020 MLS season has been suspended since March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sporting players returned to Compass Minerals National Performance Center on May 6 for voluntary individual workouts and began voluntary small group training last week.
