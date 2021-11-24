KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Sporting KC will host the Western Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The match against Real Salt Lake will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Children's Mercy Park.
No. 3 seed Sporting KC will face No.7 seed Real Salt Lake in its third appearance in the conference semifinals in four years.
The winner will advance to the Western Conference Final where they will face either the No. 1 seed Colorado Rapids or No. 4 seed Portland Timbers, who play Thanksgiving Day.
Tickets are available on seatgeek.com for Sunday's match. All fans in attendance at Children's Mercy Park will receive a Sporting KC playoff rally towel courtesy of Price Chopper.
