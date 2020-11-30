KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Sporting Kansas City’s home match against Minnesota United FC in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs has been rescheduled for Thursday.
It will be televised nationally on FOX ay 7:30 p.m.
The Western Conference Semifinal at Children’s Mercy Park was originally slated for Wednesday.
Major League Soccer said the shift in scheduling was not a result of COVID-19.
All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled match at Children’s Mercy Park will be honored Thursday night.
MLS has also announced that the Western Conference Final will now take place Dec. 7 which was previously slated for Dec. 6.
The 25th MLS Cup remains set for Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.
