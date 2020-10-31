KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Sporting KC game that was scheduled for tomorrow at Children's Mercy Park has been canceled after two Minnesota United players tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Sporting KC, the regular season home finale will not be rescheduled due to "the limited number of match dates available prior to Decision Day presented by AT&T on Nov. 8."
Season ticketholders who used credit to buy tickets to the game will have it refunded to their account.
People who bought tickets to just Sunday's game via SeatGeek will also refunded in full.
Sporting KC said they will next play on Sunday, Nov. 8 at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah.
For more information, click here.
