KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Sporting Kansas City has announced its schedule and roster for the 2022 preseason. 

The schedule, which is subject to change, is below: 

Date

Time (CT)

Opponent

Location

Friday, Jan. 21

12 p.m.

US Men's National Team

Phoenix, Ariz.

Saturday, Jan. 29

5 p.m.

Colorado Rapids

Tucson, Ariz.

Thursday, Feb. 3

12 p.m.

Portland Timbers

Phoenix, Ariz.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

12 p.m.

El Paso Locomotive FC

Phoenix, Ariz.

Saturday, Feb. 12

12 p.m.

Phoenix Rising FC

Phoenix, Ariz.

Saturday, Feb. 19

3 p.m.

Toronto FC

Austin, Texas

Additional details regarding fan attendance at the preseason matched will be provided once it's finalized by the host venues and participating teams.

The preseason roster, as of today, is below: 

#

Player

Position

Age

1

John Pulskamp

Goalkeeper

20

2

Ben Sweat

Defender

30

3

Andreu Fontas

Defender

32

5

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin

Defender

30

6

Uri Rosell

Midfielder

29

7

Johnny Russell

Forward

31

8

Graham Zusi

Defender

35

9

Alan Pulido

Forward

30

10

Gadi Kinda

Midfielder

27

11

Khiry Shelton

Forward

28

12

Kortne Ford

Defender

25

13

Michael Lenis**

Defender

18

15

Roger Espinoza

Midfielder

35

17

Jake Davis

Midfielder

20

18

Logan Ndenbe

Defender

21

19

Grayson Barber

Forward

21

20

Daniel Salloi

Forward

25

21

Felipe Hernandez

Midfielder

23

22

Kendall McIntosh

Goalkeeper

27

23

Tyler Freeman

Forward

19

24

Kayden Pierre

Defender

18

25

Ozzie Cisneros

Midfielder

17

26

Ryan Reid**

Forward

15

27

Coby Jones**

Defender

18

28

Cam Duke

Midfielder

20

29

Tim Melia

Goalkeeper

35

31

Esai Easley^

Defender

21

32

Jose Mauri

Midfielder

25

33

Brett St. Martin^

Defender

22

48

Kaveh Rad

Defender

20

50

Aljaz Dzankic*

Defender

19

54

Remi Walter

Midfielder

26

55

Ethan Bandre^^

Goalkeeper

23

80

Spencer Glass^^

Defender

23

84

Jahon Rad*

Midfielder

20

*Sporting KC II Player

**Sporting KC Academy Player

^Unsigned MLS SuperDraft Selection

^^Unsigned Trialist

