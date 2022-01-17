KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Sporting Kansas City has announced its schedule and roster for the 2022 preseason.
The schedule, which is subject to change, is below:
Date
Time (CT)
Opponent
Location
Friday, Jan. 21
12 p.m.
US Men's National Team
Phoenix, Ariz.
Saturday, Jan. 29
5 p.m.
Colorado Rapids
Tucson, Ariz.
Thursday, Feb. 3
12 p.m.
Portland Timbers
Phoenix, Ariz.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
12 p.m.
El Paso Locomotive FC
Phoenix, Ariz.
Saturday, Feb. 12
12 p.m.
Phoenix Rising FC
Phoenix, Ariz.
Saturday, Feb. 19
3 p.m.
Toronto FC
Austin, Texas
Additional details regarding fan attendance at the preseason matched will be provided once it's finalized by the host venues and participating teams.
The preseason roster, as of today, is below:
#
Player
Position
Age
1
John Pulskamp
Goalkeeper
20
2
Ben Sweat
Defender
30
3
Andreu Fontas
Defender
32
5
Nicolas Isimat-Mirin
Defender
30
6
Uri Rosell
Midfielder
29
7
Johnny Russell
Forward
31
8
Graham Zusi
Defender
35
9
Alan Pulido
Forward
30
10
Gadi Kinda
Midfielder
27
11
Khiry Shelton
Forward
28
12
Kortne Ford
Defender
25
13
Michael Lenis**
Defender
18
15
Roger Espinoza
Midfielder
35
17
Jake Davis
Midfielder
20
18
Logan Ndenbe
Defender
21
19
Grayson Barber
Forward
21
20
Daniel Salloi
Forward
25
21
Felipe Hernandez
Midfielder
23
22
Kendall McIntosh
Goalkeeper
27
23
Tyler Freeman
Forward
19
24
Kayden Pierre
Defender
18
25
Ozzie Cisneros
Midfielder
17
26
Ryan Reid**
Forward
15
27
Coby Jones**
Defender
18
28
Cam Duke
Midfielder
20
29
Tim Melia
Goalkeeper
35
31
Esai Easley^
Defender
21
32
Jose Mauri
Midfielder
25
33
Brett St. Martin^
Defender
22
48
Kaveh Rad
Defender
20
50
Aljaz Dzankic*
Defender
19
54
Remi Walter
Midfielder
26
55
Ethan Bandre^^
Goalkeeper
23
80
Spencer Glass^^
Defender
23
84
Jahon Rad*
Midfielder
20
*Sporting KC II Player
**Sporting KC Academy Player
^Unsigned MLS SuperDraft Selection
^^Unsigned Trialist
