KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Sporting Kansas City announced Thursday that a first team player has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sporting KC said all other players and members of the club have returned multiple negative test results and do not have symptoms.
“Upon receiving an initial positive test result early this week, the player self-isolated under a strict and comprehensive protocol. The player will remain in isolation until medically cleared and will be monitored daily by the club's medical staff. Sporting Kansas City has also implemented contact tracing ahead of the club's regular season finale against Real Salt Lake at 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah,” the club said in a release.
