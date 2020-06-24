MLS LAFC Sporting KC Soccer

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Sporting Kansas City announced their group match-ups and times for the MLS “Return to Play” tournament to be held in Orlando next month.

The club released the schedule Wednesday on Twitter.

Sporting kicks off play against the Minnesota United at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 12.

On Friday, July 17, Sporting will take on the Colorado Rapids with the match starting at 7 p.m.

The team wraps up group play against Real Salt Lake in an early morning match that starts at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22,

The tournament will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex located at the Walt Disney World resort. All of the matches will air on ESPN and on TSN in Canada.

