KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- It's a startling sight Thursday night as fans were reaching out to players leaving the field after Sporting KC’s match when a railing gave way, causing some fans to spill out right on top some of the players.
Officials with Sporting KC are currently investigating how and why the rail gave way at the season home opener against Mexican team Toluca.
Engineers and contractors were out inspecting fan areas Friday.
Toluca fan Erick Hernandez caught the rail giving way on camera. He said this was Toluca’s first official match in the U.S, and he wasn’t going to miss it.
Hernandez told KCTV5 News he wanted video of the players walking off the field but instead captured the frightening fall.
“You see them try to reach for the soccer players, and that’s when everything happens,” he said.
“It was kind of scary at first.”
The footage shows the railing landing right on the foot or ankle of one of the players and several fans falling to the ground. One fan could be seen tumbling out of his seat and landing on his back.
Hernandez said he was able to go see some of the fans that were hurt and shared photos of their swollen wrists and fingers.
“They were hurt but they were calm,” he said of his injured friends. ”This is one of the guys that got hurt, that’s his hand.”
Sporting KC sent KCTV5 News a statement Friday, saying in part “the safety of all fans is paramount” and promising that the organization in conducting a thorough investigation.
Club officials also said they will see if they need to make changes to the fan areas before their next home game on March 10, though inquiries about how much weight those railings can withstand or if they are inspected routinely went unanswered.
The safety of all fans is paramount and is a responsibility that we prioritize. The club is thoroughly investigating what occurred following the conclusion of last night’s match that resulted in a few minor injuries, which included one fan receiving treatment and being discharged from a local hospital. Stadium personnel and team medical staff responded to assist within seconds. Engineers and contractors have been out already today to inspect fan areas in advance of the team’s next home match on March 10.
