KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- It's a point of pride in the Cauldron. Sporting KC fans love to get loud.
“You see it at Arrowhead, at Kauffman, at Children's Mercy Park,” Zachary Cobb, who is a Cauldron member, said.
But for Cobb and other Sporting KC diehards, sportsmanship comes first.
“We're proud of our Kansas City players,” Cobb said.
That's why a play of a ball hitting a fan in the head outraged fans from the beginning. The intense match was about to end in a draw.
“They were battling for possession and that ball ended up going out of bounds,” Cobb said.
Cobb could see what happened from his seat in the Cauldron.
As the final seconds of Sporting's match against the Red Bulls ticked down, the Red Bulls' Kaku Romero kicked a ball out of frustration.
The ball missed the wall, instead hitting a fan in the head.
“It was completely unnecessary, and it was dangerous,” Cobb said.
A hard kick from a professional soccer player can travel more than 60 miles per hour, hard enough to break a nose or cause a concussion.
KCTV5 reached out to the man who was hit, his family said that the strike knocked him out and that he's home resting now. The New York Red Bulls apologized for the incident, so did Romero who tweeted, “As a competitor, I was frustrated with myself and took out my frustrations in a way that is not acceptable.”
“The fans are such an important part of the game, especially in Kansas City,” Cobb said.
The kick also sparked a scuffle near the stands.
“You never want things to escalate to that point. It doesn't help out anyone, it doesn't help New York or the players or the fans,” Cobb said.
Cobb and other fans hope to see the league suspend Romero. They said this doesn't belong in their park.
