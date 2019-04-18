(KCTV) - Major League Soccer announced Thursday evening that the league is amending previous expansion plans and now hopes to grow to 30 clubs in the near future.
The announcement on MLSSoccer.com noted that while no decisions had been made yet on expansion markets, the MLS commissioner’s office was in “advanced discussions” with groups in St. Louis and Sacramento on placing teams in those cities.
CBS affiliate KMOV noted that the St. Louis-based ownership group MLS4TheLou noted that MLS Commissioner Don Garber was in town recently to gauge corporate support.
Cincinnati was added as an expansion team this season, with new clubs scheduled for Miami and Nashville next year and in Austin, Texas in 2021. Those additions will bring the MLS up to 27 teams.
“Professional soccer at all levels is thriving in the United States and Canada and we believe there are many markets that could support a successful MLS club,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a league statement.
A new club in St. Louis would seem to be a natural rival for Sporting Kansas City. Currently, Western Conference foes Houston and Salt Lake seem to fill that role for Sporting.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
