KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTVAP) -- Sporting Kansas City will play in front of fans on their home turf Tuesday night for the first time in months during the pandemic.
Only a little over 2,500 fans will be allowed to walk into the stadium. That’s compared to a normal game with 22,000 people. And it’s estimated to cost Sporting KC oughly 20% more just to allow those fans inside.
The sun is on 🔥 this morning! pic.twitter.com/iuzhbhKTMq— Abigael Jaymes (@AbigaelKCTV5) August 25, 2020
Officials say the reason for this is because of all the health and safety precautions -- a lot of which has to do with new signage.
Right now, only season ticket holders are allowed to attend games, and they did a lottery drawing for that.
Sporting KC officials say the capacity may not always be reduced to 14%. They say there’s a possibility things could change and capacity could increase as the season goes on.
Head coach Peter Cermes says though things will be different, the players are excited to be playing in front of fans.
“Just having people here is going to be a big boost to our guys. And I actually believe that the other team will enjoy it as well," he said.
The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. Sporting KC won the last meeting 4-0. The game time is 7:30 p.m.
Houston seeks its first victory of the season.
Sporting KC compiled a 10-16-8 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 7-6-4 in home games. Sporting KC scored 49 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 67.
The Dynamo went 12-18-4 overall and 10-3-4 on the road a season ago. Houston scored 49 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 59.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Felipe Gutierrez (injured).
Houston: Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas (injured), Michael Salazar (injured).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.