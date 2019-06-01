HOUSTON (AP) — Alberth Elis scored in the 69th minute and the Houston Dynamo tied Sporting Kansas City 1-1 on Saturday night.
Maynor Figueroa sent a long cross into the right side of the area, A.J. DeLaGarza headed it down toward the center of the box and Elis finished it with a roundhouse kick.
Yohan Croizet opened the scoring for Sporting KC (3-5-6) in the 63rd minute. Croizet burst past defender Adam Lundkvist on Ilie Sánchez's long ball and beat goalkeeper Joe Willis with a chip shot.
Houston (7-3-3) extended its home unbeaten streak to nine games.
