ORLANDO, FL (AP) — Tesho Akindele scored his team-leading ninth goal in the 21st minute and Orlando City beat Sporting Kansas City.
Orlando City (9-11-6) jumped into a three-way tie for seventh place with Montreal and Toronto in the Eastern Conference.
Akindele scored on one-timer from just off the penalty spot off a centering pass from Carlos Ascues. That climaxed a patient buildup in the offensive end with Oriol Rosell slotting the ball forward to Ascues in the box.
Brian Rowe made three saves for his seventh shutout. He benefited from Benny Feilhaber missing a point-blank shot in the 83rd minute.
Sporting K.C. dropped to 7-11-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.