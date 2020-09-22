KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday announced the remainder of its 2020 schedule.
The schedule features nine matches in just over a month from Oct. 3 to Nov. 8.
- Wednesday, Sept. 23 --- ORLANDO CITY SC (6:30p)
- Sunday, Sept. 27 --- at Colorado Rapids (8p)
- Saturday, Oct. 3 --- at Houston Dynamo (7p)
- Wednesday, Oct. 7 --- CHICAGO FIRE FC (7:30p)
- Sunday, Oct. 11 --- NASHVILLE SC (6:30p)
- Wednesday, Oct. 14 --- at FC Dallas (7:30p)
- Saturday, Oct. 17 --- at Chicago Fire FC (2:30p)
- Saturday, Oct. 24 --- COLORADO RAPIDS (7:30p)
- Wednesday, Oct. 28 --- at FC Cincinnati (6:30p)
- Sunday, Nov. 1 --- MINNESOTA UNITED FC (6:30p)
- Sunday, Nov. 8 --- at Real Salt Lake (5:30p)
All times listed above are local.
Some fans will be allowed at games, as the stadium will be at 18 percent capacity.
