Sporting Kansas City forward Gianluca Busio (27) kicks the winning goal against Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal during a shootout in extra time of an MLS soccer match, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. 

 (AP Photo/John Raoux)

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday announced the remainder of its 2020 schedule.

The schedule features nine matches in just over a month from Oct. 3 to Nov. 8.

  • Wednesday, Sept. 23 --- ORLANDO CITY SC (6:30p)
  • Sunday, Sept. 27 --- at Colorado Rapids (8p)
  • Saturday, Oct. 3 --- at Houston Dynamo (7p)
  • Wednesday, Oct. 7 --- CHICAGO FIRE FC (7:30p)
  • Sunday, Oct. 11 --- NASHVILLE SC (6:30p)
  • Wednesday, Oct. 14 --- at FC Dallas (7:30p)
  • Saturday, Oct. 17 --- at Chicago Fire FC (2:30p)
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 --- COLORADO RAPIDS (7:30p)
  • Wednesday, Oct. 28 --- at FC Cincinnati (6:30p)
  • Sunday, Nov. 1 --- MINNESOTA UNITED FC (6:30p)
  • Sunday, Nov. 8 --- at Real Salt Lake (5:30p)

All times listed above are local.

Some fans will be allowed at games, as the stadium will be at 18 percent capacity.

