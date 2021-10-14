KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A lot of heat has been on Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen since last Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills.
On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo defended Sorensen, saying the team's defensive struggles are not just about one player.
“First of all, it’s not about one guy,” Spagnuolo said. “You started the question with an overall, we haven’t been good. That’s a true statement. That’s a reality. To focus on one person, I don’t think, is fair. Did Dan struggle a little bit last week? Yeah.”
During Sunday night's game, Sorensen allowed two deep touchdown passes in the team's 38-20 loss.
Spagnuolo said the team is working on fitting in Juan Thornhill on some defensive packages.
"I think Dan has had a lot of good snaps for us," he said. "Juan will play for us as well. We'll work through who is playing where, what we're doing package wise."
The Chiefs defense ranks near the bottom - or at the very bottom - in key statistics.
They've allowed 32.6 points per game this season, which is last in the NFL. Only Seattle has allowed more total yards a game so far this season.
