KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) -- The Kansas City T-Bones are closing in on a new owner, a source tells KCTV5 news.
Local businessman Mark Brandmeyer bought the team after it was officially locked out of their stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday. The team will make it official on Thursday.
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, changed the locks and padlocked the gates to the stadium because the team has failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid debts.
The government issued an eviction notice in August after the T-Bones accumulated more than $760,000 in back rent and utility payments. The team was given a one-month reprieve in September after making a $50,000 payment.
The T-Bones played in an independent league and have no Major League Baseball affiliation.
