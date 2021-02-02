CLEARWATER, FL (KCTV) -- A dolphin in Florida with a knack for predicting the winner of sporting events has chosen the Chiefs to beat the Buccaneers.
Nicholas the bottle nosed dolphin is a rescue at Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater, FL just across the bay from Tampa where Super Bowl LV will be decided this Sunday.
"Nicholas has been doing this for a few years now," tells Senior Care Specialist Katie Wojdyla, "He has not gotten them all right, but he is pretty successful. He's on a six game streak of guessing the games correctly"
He even predicted the last time the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.
"Even though Nick did not choose the local team, our animal care training team is actually a house divided," Wojdyla joked. "We have both Chiefs fans and Bucs fans."
We'll see if Nicholas can keep his streak alive this Super Bowl Sunday when the game kicks off at 5:30PM on KCTV5.
