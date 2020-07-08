COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) – A staple summer sports event for Missouri athletes is the latest happening to be canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers of the Show Me State Games said Wednesday that the 2020 summer events have been canceled to “protect the health and safety of athletes, spectators, volunteers, officials and the community due to current COVID-19 concerns.”
The annual Olympic-style event held in Columbia usually offers more than 40 different sporting events, Already, 20 events had been canceled because of health and safety guidelines and facility availability.
“Our mission is to promote health, fitness, family and fun,” SMSG Executive Director Dave Fox said. “While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to host our sporting events, we believe we are upholding our mission by putting our participants and the community’s health first.”
The organizers also said they were seeing athletes withdraw due to health concerns and had doubts about their ability to monitor and enforce social distancing guidelines and mask rules. They also were also facing challenges of finding volunteers to work the events and commissioners to oversee the sports.
Athletes and teams who had already paid and registered for events will receive refunds for their entry fees.
