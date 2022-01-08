LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Bryson Williams scored 22 points, Clarence Nadolny had a career-high 17 and short-handed No. 25 Texas Tech upended sixth-ranked Kansas 75-67 on Saturday.
The 11-3 Red Raiders never trailed in the second half. Ochai Agbaji had 24 points with six 3-pointers and Jalen Wilson 20 points for 12-2 Kansas.
The Jayhawks had their eight-game winning streak snapped. Three days after playing with only seven players in a 51-47 loss at 11th-ranked Iowa State, the Red Raiders got one more player back.
But they still were without top two scorers Terrence Shannon and Kevin McCullar, who are both injured.
