SANDESTIN, FL (KCTV) -- You might able to toast a Mizzou touchdown with a cold beer this year at Memorial Stadium.
On Friday, the Southeastern Conference announced it is revising its rules on the availability of alcoholic beverages at athletic contests.
Each school will be allowed to make its own decision.
The SEC said “the revised policy is not to be construed as a requirement or expectation that SEC institutions will sell alcohol at athletic events.”
The University of Missouri issued a statement that said it will discuss the issue in the near future. They said their guiding principle will be maintaining the safety of fans, athletes, and staff.
“Any sales of alcoholic beverages in the public seating areas will be limited to beer and wine, and each institution that chooses to sell alcohol will be required to implement a server training program for staff,” the SEC said. “The policy, which is effective August 1, 2019, does not impact suites, clubs or private leased areas in which the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages was previously permitted under existing SEC regulations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.