KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- On the night the Kansas City Chiefs started its defense of a Super Bowl championship, a rookie from the city's baseball team nearly made history.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer came four outs short of a no-hitter Thursday against the Cleveland Indians.
Indians catcher Austin Hedges broke up the no-hitter in the bottom of the eighth inning.
He finished the game allowing just that one hit over eight innings.
It would have been the fifth no-hitter in franchise history.
Bret Saberhagen threw the team's most recent no-no in 1991.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.