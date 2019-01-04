KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Royals have signed right-handed pitcher Kyle Zimmer to a one-year major league contract. In a corresponding move, Kansas City has designated infielder Cheslor Cuthbert for assignment.
Zimmer has been in the Kansas City farm system since the 2012 season, after he was drafted as the No. 5 pick in the 2012 MLB Draft.
His 2019 salary will be $555,000, which is $10,000 above the league’s minimum, assuming he stays with the Kansas City club. Should the team use the one option remaining on Zimmer’s contract, that salary will be reduced to $124,000.
Despite a seven-year tenure with the Royals, Zimmer has missed a considerable amount of time due to injuries. This includes a 2016 campaign during which he made only six starts between Single-A Wilmington and Double-A Northwest Arkansas.
Last year, Zimmer missed the entire season after yet another injury. He spent time with Driveline Baseball, a Seattle-based “baseball training program.” This is the same program that has helped train Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer.
The Royals hope to bring the righty out of the bullpen next season, which ranked 29th in total ERA and losses last season.
Cuthbert has been designated for assignment to clear room on the Royals’ 40-man roster, meaning he will likely be outrighted to Triple-A Omaha or placed on waivers.
Cuthbert has played 235 games over four years at the major league level, posting a .252 batting average and .303 on-base percentage in that time.
Kansas City now has only five infielders on its roster.
