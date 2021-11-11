Yankees Royals Baseball

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after hitting a home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

 (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- For the fourth time in his career, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is a Silver Slugger. 

He's just the second catcher in the history of Major League Baseball to win four or more Silver Sluggers and at least five Gold Glove Awards. 

"To all the fans, thank you for all the support this year, I appreciate it, God bless," Perez said on the Major League Baseball Network. 

Salvy had a historic season for the Royals, slugging 48 home runs and driving in 121 runs.

He led Major League Baseball in both of those categories. 

