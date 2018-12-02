MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -- UPDATE: Snyder did officially retire on Sunday.
Previous coverage is below.
Multiple sources, including the Manhattan Mercury, are reporting that Kansas State head football coach Bill Snyder will announce his retirement on Sunday.
The announcement is expected to come in the afternoon.
Also reports out of a 2 PM meeting for the K-State football team. https://t.co/5cDDliduzb— Tyler Greever (@WIBWTyler) December 2, 2018
However, despite numerous reports, CBS-affiliate WIBW is in Manhattan today has told KCTV5 News that today is "just a team meeting" and that "word is the conference would be tomorrow."
Snyder has coached the Wildcats for 27 years, including 19 bowl appearances and nine seasons with 10 or more wins.
The announcement would come almost four months after Snyder agreed to a five-year contract with the university to maintain his position through the 2022 season.
The Wildcats finished 5-7 this season, the team’s worst record since 2004.
