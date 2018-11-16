LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The new head of the University of Kansas football program may be on his way to Lawrence.
According to a report from Sports Illustrated, KU is finalizing a deal with former Louisiana State coach Les Miles to be the new head coach for the Jayhawks.
It was announced Thursday that Miles had reached a buyout settlement agreement with LSU, which would open the door for him to take the top spot in Lawrence.
Miles won a national championship with the Tigers for the 2007 campaign and took them to the national title game again following the 2011 season.
He has a 141-55 career record and his teams have made 14 bowl appearances.
University officials announced earlier this season that David Beaty would not be returning. In his four seasons at Kansas, Beaty has only managed to rack up a 6-40 record.
Miles would be the fifth head coach for Kansas since 2008, the last time the team went to a post-season bowl.
Sports Illustrated is owned by the Meredith Corporation, the parent company of KCTV5.
