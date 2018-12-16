Alex Smith out of hospital

Elizabeth Smith, Alex Smith's wife, posted on Instagram Sunday morning that Smith was home from the hospital. 

 Elizabeth Smith Instagram

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Smith's wife says the Washington Redskins quarterback is home from the hospital after a series of surgeries on his broken leg.

Elizabeth Smith posted an update on Instagram Sunday morning saying that the last month has been "a difficult ride" and their family is "beyond happy" to have Smith back home.

Smith suffered a spiral fracture in his right leg in a game against the Houston Texans on Nov. 18 and had surgery the next day to repair his fibula and tibia.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.