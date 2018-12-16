WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Smith's wife says the Washington Redskins quarterback is home from the hospital after a series of surgeries on his broken leg.
Elizabeth Smith posted an update on Instagram Sunday morning saying that the last month has been "a difficult ride" and their family is "beyond happy" to have Smith back home.
Smith suffered a spiral fracture in his right leg in a game against the Houston Texans on Nov. 18 and had surgery the next day to repair his fibula and tibia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.