FILE - In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey walks to the field for an NFL football practice in Jacksonville, Fla. Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey has requested a trade following a sideline argument with Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone. The Jags are willing to entertain offers. Ramsey's agent asked the Jags to move the disgruntled defender after Ramsey and Marrone got into a heated exchange during the team's 13-12 loss at Houston, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Monday, Sept. 17, 2019, because neither Ramsey nor the team had made the request public.