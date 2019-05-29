LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Quentin Grimes has pulled his named from the 2019 NBA Draft and will enter the transfer portal, KU head coach Bill Self announced Wednesday.
KU Athletics sent a release Wednesday saying that Grimes has finalized his decision and that he will transfer from KU.
As a freshman, Grimes started every game in 2018-19 and averaged 8.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks.
“We’ve all enjoyed coaching Quentin this past year and certainly appreciate his efforts,” Self said. “We initially anticipated him staying in the draft but he and his family decided to return to college but not return to the University of Kansas. We totally support and respect Quentin and his decision and wish him the very best moving forward. We believe Quentin will have a long professional basketball career and look forward to watching his development.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.