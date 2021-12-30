RECIPE: Zucchini Turkey Burgers

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 medium zucchini, shredded finely
- 1 small onion, shredded finely
- 1 lb ground turkey
- 1 egg
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- Buns and other burger toppings (red onions, cheese, tomatoes, etc.)
DIRECTIONS
- To prepare the burgers, preheat gill or gill pan over medium-high heat.
- Squeeze the shredded zucchini in small handfuls to release much of the water.
- In a large bowl or standing mixer, combine the zucchini, onion, ground turkey, egg, and breadcrumbs.
- Form the mixture into four patties.
- Grill the patties on the preheated grill or grill pan for 6-7 minutes, then flip, and grill and additional 3-4 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the burgers reads 160° F.
- While the burgers are cooking, mix together all the mayo ingredients.
- Place the burgers on buns and top with mayo, plus other desired toppings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.