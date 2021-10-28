A hearty meal featuring hand pulled Chopper Chicken with northern beans, green chiles and onion. Before serving, add in sour cream and heavy whipping cream to give this a creamy taste.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 rotisserie Chopper Chicken, hand pulled
- 1 Tbsp canola oil (to saute onion)
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) great northern beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth
- 2 cans (4 ounces each) chopped green chiles
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
- Tortilla chips, optional for topping
- Shredded cheddar cheese, optional for topping
- Sliced seeded jalapeno pepper, optional for topping
DIRECTIONS
- In a large saucepan, saute the onion and garlic powder in 1 Tbsp of canola oil until fragrant. Add the beans, broth, chiles, seasonings and hand pulled chicken. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes.
- Remove from the heat; stir in sour cream and heavy whipping cream. If desired, top with tortilla chips, cheese and jalapenos.
