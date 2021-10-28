  • Zoe Brown

A hearty meal featuring hand pulled Chopper Chicken with northern beans, green chiles and onion. Before serving, add in sour cream and heavy whipping cream to give this a creamy taste.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 rotisserie Chopper Chicken, hand pulled
  • 1 Tbsp canola oil (to saute onion)
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) great northern beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth
  • 2 cans (4 ounces each) chopped green chiles
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
  • Tortilla chips, optional for topping
  • Shredded cheddar cheese, optional for topping
  • Sliced seeded jalapeno pepper, optional for topping
White Chicken Chili

DIRECTIONS

  1. In a large saucepan, saute the onion and garlic powder in 1 Tbsp of canola oil until fragrant. Add the beans, broth, chiles, seasonings and hand pulled chicken. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes.
  2. Remove from the heat; stir in sour cream and heavy whipping cream. If desired, top with tortilla chips, cheese and jalapenos.

