A simple one-dish meal to feed the family during the big game.
INGREDIENTS:
- 24 ounces frozen breaded chicken tenders
- 1 (12 ounce) package King's Hawaiian sweet rolls
- 1 (8 ounce) package provolone and mozzarella shredded cheese blend
- 1 (24 ounce) jar marinara sauce
- TOPPING:
- 1/2 cup butter, cubed
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tbsp minced fresh basil
DIRECTIONS
- Prepare chicken tenders according to package directions.
- Preheat oven to 375° and use cooking spray to grease a 13x9-inch baking dish.
- Without separating rolls, cut horizontally in half; arrange roll bottoms in prepared baking dish. Place half of cheese over roll bottoms. Bake until cheese is melted, 3-5 minutes.
- Layer rolls with half of sauce, chicken tenders, remaining sauce, and remaining cheese slices. Replace top halves of rolls.
- For topping, microwave butter, garlic powder, and red pepper flakes, covered, on high, stirring occasionally, until butter is melted. Pour over rolls, then sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake, uncovered, until golden brown, and heated through, 20-25 minutes. Sprinkle with basil before serving.
