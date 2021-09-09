INGREDIENTS:
• 32 tater tots
• 16 slices bacon
• 8 6-inch wooden skewers
• 24 ¼-inch slices jalapeño pepper
• Nonstick cooking spray
• ¼ cup plus 2 tbsp pale ale
• ¾ cup (6 ounces) original Velveeta® cheese
• ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce
• ½ tsp Dijon mustard
DESCRIPTION
Tasty tots served on a stick for easy munching! Makes a great side for weeknight dinners. Found in our Gatherings Summer 2021 magazine.
DIRECTIONS
1. Preheat oven to 425°. Place tots in single layer on microwave-safe plate; cook in microwave oven 30 seconds. Place bacon on microwave-safe plate in single layers separated with 2 layers of paper towels; cover with paper towel and cook in microwave oven 5 minutes or until partially cooked but still flexible.
2. Cut bacon slices crosswise in half. For each skewer, wrap each of 4 tots with 1 piece bacon; alternately skewer wrapped tots with 3 slices jalapeño, ending with wrapped tot. Repeat to make 7 more skewers.
3. Spray cookie sheet with cooking spray. Place skewers in single layer on prepared cookie sheet; bake 18 minutes.
4. In small saucepot, heat pale ale over medium heat 3 minutes; add in cheese, Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon mustard. Whisk until cheese melts and sauce is heated through, stirring frequently. Serve skewers drizzled with cheese sauce.
5. Chef Tip: Serve tot skewers with a mixture of sour cream and green onions for dipping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.