RECIPE: Spinach Dip Roll Ups

A simple bite-sized version of your favorite dip. (From Price Chopper's Gatherings Healthy 2021 Magazine.)
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ small red bell pepper, finely chopped
- ½ cup thawed and squeezed dry chopped frozen spinach
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/3 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
- 2 tbsp Neufchâtel cheese, softened
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- 1/8 tsp salt
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper
- 3 (8-inch) whole wheat tortillas
DIRECTIONS
- In medium bowl, stir bell pepper, spinach, Parmesan cheese, yogurt, Neufchâtel cheese, lemon juice, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Makes about 1½ cups.
- Spread tortillas with bell pepper mixture; roll up tightly around filling and tightly wrap with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 1 day.
- Remove plastic wrap from tortilla rolls; slice each crosswise into 8 (¾-inch-thick) slices. Makes about 24 roll-ups.
