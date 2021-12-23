  • Zoe Brown

Chicken breasts with chunky salsa and taco seasonings, slow-cooked to perfection. An easy and versatile meal idea!

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 4 tsp taco seasoning
  • 2 cups salsa or picante sauce
RECIPE: Salsa Chicken

DIRECTIONS

  1. Spray slow cooker with cooking spray.
  2. Season chicken with taco seasoning and place in slow cooker.
  3. Pour over chicken; turn to coat.
  4. Cover and cook on low until chicken is falling-apart tender, 3 to 5 hours.
  5. Turn slow cooker to warm and, using two forks, shred chicken. Serve over rice or with warmed tortillas, if desired.

