Mustard and relish won't cut it after you try brats topped with Mexican Street Corn. Cook some up for your next weeknight dinner.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 ears sweet corn, husk and silk removed
- ¼ cup finely chopped red onion
- ¼ cup grated Cotija or Parmesan cheese
- 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 tbsp sour cream
- 1 tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1 tbsp mayonnaise
- 2 tsp cayenne pepper hot sauce plus additional for garnish (optional)
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp chili powder
- 4 uncooked bratwurst sausages
- 4 hot dog buns
DIRECTIONS
- Prepare outdoor grill for direct grilling over high heat. Place corn on hot grill rack; cover and cook 12 minutes or until charred, turning ¼ turn every 3 minutes. Transfer corn to cutting board to cool; reduce grill heat to medium-low. Once corn is cool, cut corn kernels from cobs.
- In large bowl, stir red onion, cheese, cilantro, sour cream, lime juice, mayonnaise, hot sauce, garlic powder, and chili powder; fold in corn. Makes about 1 1/3 cups.
- Place brats on hot grill rack; cover and cook 15 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160°, turning frequently. About 3 minutes before brats are done, place buns, cut side down, on hot grill rack; cover and cook 3 minutes or until grill marks appear.
- Serve brats in buns topped with corn mixture and hot sauce, if desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.