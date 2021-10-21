Enjoy this treat on family game night. Flavorful pastry and sausage makes this finger food irresistible.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 ½ pounds good quality Italian sausage links, casings removed
- 2 1/2 cups flour
- 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup very cold butter cut, cubed
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 egg
- 2 tbsp water
- Marinara, for serving
DIRECTIONS
- Be sure the sausages are very well chilled; it will make them easier to handle and roll. For best results, put them in the freezer for a half hour before removing the casings.
- To make the pastry, stir together the flour and Parmesan cheese. Then cut the butter into the flour and Parmesan with a food processor or pastry blender until mixture resembles a coarse meal. Small pea size pieces of butter should still be visible in the mix. Stir in the sour cream to form a dough. Separate dough into two portions, wrap in plastic wrap, and let rest in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes.
- Roll each portion of the rested dough into a long rectangle the same width as the sausage links and between 1/8 and 1/4 inch thick.
- Using scissors, carefully remove the casing from each sausage and place the sausage on the dough.
- Roll the sausage in the pastry, cutting the pastry rectangle in a straight line when the sausage is completely surrounded with pastry and slightly overlaps.
- Combine egg and water to make a wash. Egg wash the edges of the dough where they meet. Press well to seal. Egg wash the tops of the sausage rolls if desired. Cut into individual pieces and place on a baking sheet. Chill for 20 minutes in the fridge.
- Bake at 375° for about 20-25 minutes until evenly golden brown and the internal temperature reaches 175° on a meat thermometer.
- Serve with your favorite marinara sauce as a dip.
