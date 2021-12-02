RECIPE: Grilled Ribs

Classic barbecue ribs cooked on the grill.
INGREDIENTS:
Rib Rub
- 1 tbsp paprika
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- ¾ tsp garlic powder
- ¾ tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp lemon pepper
- ½ tsp salt, or to taste
Ribs
- 2 racks baby back pork ribs
- RIB RUB
- ¼ cup ketchup
- ½ cup chili sauce
- ½ cup your favorite barbecue sauce
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat a gas grill for high heat, or arrange charcoal briquettes on one side of the barbeque. Lightly oil the grate.
- Combine all rub ingredients.
- Remove membrane from the back of the ribs. Apply the rub to the front and back of the ribs.
- Place aluminum foil on lower rack to capture drippings and prevent flare-ups. Lay the ribs on the top rack of the grill (away from the coals, if you're using briquettes). Reduce gas heat to low, close lid, and leave undisturbed for 1 hour. Do not lift the lid.
- Combine ketchup, chili sauce, and barbecue sauce.
- Brush ribs with rib sauce, and grill an additional 5 minutes.
