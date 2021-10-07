Baste your grilled wings in this cola-based sauce for a sweet & spicy flavor.
INGREDIENTS
- 4 pounds chicken wings, patted dry
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp ground black pepper
- 1 (12-ounce) can cola
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- ¼ cup packed brown sugar
- ¼ cup tomato paste
- 2 tbsp cayenne hot pepper sauce
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
DIRECTIONS
- Prepare outdoor grill for direct grilling over low heat. With kitchen scissors, snip off wing tips; discard. With sharp knife, split wings at the joint into the middle section and drumette.
- In large bowl, toss wings, oil, salt, and pepper. Place wings on hot grill rack; cover and cook 25 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165°, turning once.
- In medium saucepan, heat cola, garlic, brown sugar, tomato paste, hot pepper sauce, and paprika to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low; cook 10 minutes or until sauce thickens.
- In large bowl, toss wings and ½ the sauce. Serve with remaining sauce for dipping.
CHEF TIP: Serve with a mixture of sour cream, mayonnaise, lime zest and juice, and minced garlic for dipping.
