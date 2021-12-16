RECIPE: Frito Chili Pie

A hearty chili pie recipe for winter gatherings and watching the big game.
INGREDIENTS:
Chili
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 yellow onions, finely chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and finely chopped
- ¼ cup chili powder
- 1 tbsp ground cumin
- ½ tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp salt, divided
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 1 (15-ounce) Best Choice canned dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (15-ounce) Best Choice canned black beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 (14.5-ounce) Best Choice canned diced tomatoes
- 1 (28-ounce) Best Choice canned tomato sauce
Frito Pie
- 1 (9.25-ounce) bag Fritos corn chips
- 16 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 16 ounces Belfonte Sour Cream
DIRECTIONS
- Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat until it is shimmering. Add the onions, bell pepper, chili powder, cumin, cayenne and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Cook until the vegetables have softened, about 7 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook for another 30 seconds.
- Add the beef and increase the heat to medium-high. Cook, breaking up the beef with a wooden spoon, until no longer pink, about 10 minutes. Stir in the beans, diced tomatoes (with their juice), tomato sauce and the remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat so it maintains a slow simmer, cover, and cook for 45 minutes.
- Remove the lid and continue to simmer for an additional 45 minutes. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste.
- Preheat oven to 375°. Transfer some or all of the chili to a baking dish or individual ramekins. Top with Fritos, pressing them lightly into the chili. Sprinkle cheddar cheese over the top and bake until the cheese is melted and the chili is bubbling, about 30 minutes. Top with Belfonte Sour Cream, sprinkle with sliced green onions, and serve immediately.
