Wow your crowd with this delicious five ingredient queso!
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb pepper jack cheese
- 8 oz full-fat cream cheese
- ½ cup full-fat sour cream
- 1 10 oz can original Rotel tomatoes & green chilies, drained
- ¾ cup whole milk (if needed)
- Optional
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp chili powder
DIRECTIONS
In a medium pot over low heat, combine the cheese, cream cheese, sour cream, and Rotel.
Let the mixture heat until the cheeses melt and a smooth cream forms, stirring often. This should take 15-20 minutes.
Add the spices if desired. Add milk if cheese is too thick.
Once melted, serve immediately, or transfer to a slow cooker with a “warm” setting to keep dip warm and melted.
