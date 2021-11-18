RECIPE: Easy Peasy Pizza Roll Ups

Crescent dough, mozzarella sticks, and pepperoni come together for a quick snack or easy dinner.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 8 oz. pkg crescent dough
- 4 mozzarella sticks, halved
- 1, 3.5 oz. pkg sliced pepperoni
- Marinara or ranch sauce for dipping
- Garlic Butter Glaze:
- 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
- 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasonings
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 Tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350℉.
- Take each triangle of crescent roll dough and place about 6 pepperoni on the bottom triangle. Place half of a cheese stick on top and roll up.
- Place seam side down and bake on a cookie sheet for 10-14 minutes or until golden brown.
- While rolls are baking, combine the melted butter, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and Parmesan cheese in a small bowl.
- When rolls are done, remove from oven and brush with garlic butter glaze.
- Serve with ranch or marinara if desired.
