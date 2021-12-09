RECIPE: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Chicken, fat-free Chobani® Greek yogurt, Belfonte cream cheese, and hot sauce create a mouth-watering dip packed with the right amount of zip.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 (10 oz.) cans chicken breasts
- 1 (8 oz.) package Belfonte cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup hot sauce
- ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- ¼ cup fat free ranch dressing
- ¼ cup fat-free Chobani® Greek yogurt
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- Place cream cheese in a medium bowl and stir until smooth.
- Mix in cayenne pepper sauce, mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, and yogurt.
- Stir in chicken until thoroughly combined.
- Spoon mixture evenly into a deep 8-inch by 8-inch baking dish.
- Bake in the oven for 20 minutes, or until mixture is heated through.
- Stir well and enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.