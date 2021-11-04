A barbecue favorite straight from the oven. Great for enjoying during the big game.
INGREDIENTS
- 3 tablespoons butter, cut into small cubes
- 1/3 cup flour
- 2 tablespoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp fresh ground black pepper
- 10 chicken drumettes and 10 chicken wingettes (discard tips), thawed
- Barbecue sauce of your choice, for dipping
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 425°.
- Line a baking sheet with foil. Dot the foil with the butter.
- In a medium bowl, combine flour, paprika, garlic powder, and salt and pepper.
- Coat both sides of each wing fully in the flour mixture and place on the baking sheet. Evenly space the butter cubes among the wings.
- Bake for 30 minutes.
- Turn wings over and bake for an additional 15 more minutes or until crispy and fully cooked.
- Serve with your favorite dipping sauce and sprinkle with fresh parsley if desired.
