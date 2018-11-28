LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Jayhawks freshman running back Pooka Williams Jr. has been named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. Williams is the first Kansas rookie to receive the honor, per the KU Athletics Department.
This comes in addition to Williams being tapped for All-Big 12 First Team honors at both running back and kick returner. He is the first KU freshman of any position to receive First Team recognition.
These accolades should come as no surprise to KU fans, who have watched the all-purpose back develop into the heart of the Kansas offense. Williams finished the season with 1134 yards from scrimmage, good for eighth place in the university’s single-season record books. This included a 252-yard, three-touchdown performance on the road against No. 6 Oklahoma.
Williams took to Twitter to celebrate the announcements, saying, “This is just the beginning. Thankful for my teammates and coaches for pushing me...couldn’t do it without you.”
This is just the beginning 💙— Pooka Williams Jr. (@laapookaaa) November 28, 2018
Thankful for my teammates and coaches for pushing me...couldn’t do it with you 🤞🏾.
Rock Chalk Jayhawk ❤️ https://t.co/zNVsUmCB5u
A full listing of the 2018 All-Big 12 Football Awards can be found in a press release on the conference’s website.
